Suspect arrested in 2016 shooting death of Tulsa man

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa have arrested a 27-year-old suspect in the shooting death of a man last year.

Authorities say Camaron Brown of Tulsa was arrested on Friday on a first-degree murder charge and was booked into the Tulsa Jail without bond.

Court records indicate Brown is also charged with obstructing an officer and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. The records don’t indicate whether Brown is represented by an attorney.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant last week in connection with the shooting death of 37-year-old Leon Crockett.

Crockett was mortally wounded with a .380-caliber pistol at a north Tulsa apartment on Nov. 19. He died from his wounds on Dec. 2.

Police say a woman initially told police she had shot an intruder but later recanted her story.