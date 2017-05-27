× Tornado watch issued for eastern half of Oklahoma; some parts of Central Oklahoma until midnight

A tornado watch has been issued for the eastern half of Oklahoma along with parts of Central Oklahoma until midnight.

The following counties are under a tornado watch:

Adair, Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Coal, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garvin, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Latimer, Leflore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Marshall, Mayes, Mcclain, Mcintosh, Murray, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington.

