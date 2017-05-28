2 transported to hospital after high-speed crash flips over truck

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two people have been transported to a hospital after a crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported Sunday morning on S.W. 119th, just outside of New Heights Baptist Church.

A man in a truck and a woman in an SUV were both traveling westbound, when the truck reportedly struck the SUV at a high rate of speed from behind.

They were in the left lane, and the SUV was turning into the church parking lot.

The impact sent the SUV into another truck headed eastbound.

That truck flipped, but the driver denied transportation to the hospital.

The drivers of the SUV and other truck were both taken to the hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

All causes are reportedly being officially looked into as causes for the crash.

Neighbors said speeding is an issue on the stretch of road.

Traffic is closed in both directions at this time.