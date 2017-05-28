× Bartlesville man arrested in undercover child sex sting

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – A man has been arrested after he began graphic sexual communication with a 14-year-old female in Canadian County.

Last Friday, Canadian County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 27-year-old James Ellis, who was instead actually communicating with an undercover sheriff’s investigator using a popular social media website.

Ellis, who manages a Braums in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, first began communicating with what he thought was the 14-year-old female since April, and the conversation continued to get “extremely sexual” over time.

He began talking to the decoy about oral sex, various other sex acts and described in detail how he wanted to engage in those acts with the decoy.

During the investigation, Ellis often wanted to meet the decoy and take her to a hotel in Oklahoma City when he visited.

Ellis told the decoy he also wanted to have sex with her in her house. He described in detail various rooms in the decoy’s house he wanted to engage in sexual activity with her.

“James Ellis was trying to setup a meeting with our investigator for months. The amount of grooming James Ellis was doing leads me to believe this is not his first rodeo,” said Chris West, Canadian County sheriff.

During the investigation, investigators learned Ellis was staying at a hotel in Oklahoma City last Friday and began a stakeout outside of his room.

Investigators were hoping to catch Ellis walking back from a popular nightclub nearby but decided to knock on the door after watching the area for a while. He did anger the door, and they began questioning him about his online activities with the decoy.

Ellis admitted he was talking sexually to what he believed was a 14-year-old female. He stated he knew it was illegal and wrong to talk to a child sexually, saying his reasoning is he is having trouble with a recent relationship and needed someone to give him attention.

“I believe, if it was not for the ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) program, James Ellis would go undetected and continue prey on our children. I am glad he is behind bars and taken from the streets, where he does not have access to social media that is used by our children daily,” West said.

Ellis was booked into the Canadian County Jail on a charge of lewd acts with a child. His bond was set at $50,000, and he remains in custody.