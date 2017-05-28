Great weather for the rest of your holiday weekend

OKLAHOMA – Great weather coming in behind our departing storm system.

Look for mostly sunny skies, warm dry weather conditions to last through Tuesday across most of the state of Oklahoma.

Next weather system heading this way later this week with an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and probably into the first part of next weekend.

This does not look like a typical severe weather set up for this time of year. However, never can rule out some severe weather and heavy rain this time of year.

So, we’ll be watching that next system closely.

In the meantime, enjoy the rest of the holiday weekend!