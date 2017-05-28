× OSU Baseball Wins Big 12 Championship

Oklahoma State said their post season began over a week ago when they faced Oklahoma. They needed to win both games just to get into the Big 12 tournament let alone win it to make the NCAA tournament.

Eight days and six games later, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are Big 12 Champions. Most importantly, OSU’s season continues as they punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

OSU got past Texas 6-5 in the title game. The day got off to a rocky start with the Cowboys falling behind 2-0. In the 4th, the pokes put up three runs to take a 4-3 lead and OSU never looked back.

Bryce Fisher added his first home run of the season which proved to be pivotal insurance as OSU let a 5-3 lead escape.

Garrett McCain did the most damage though going 3-4 with three runs batted in. McCain was named the most outstanding player of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Cowboys threw the kitchen sink at keeping their season alive. They used eight different pitchers.

OSU became the first eight seed ever to win the conference tournament. They were just the second eight seed to ever play for the Big 12 Championship.

Next up for the Cowboys, they’ll find out what regional they’re headed to this week.