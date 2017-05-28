× Police investigating shots fired after auto-pedestrian accident

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating a shooting near NE 16th and N Everest Ave. after responding to an auto-pedestrian accident involving a juvenile.

The young juvenile was struck by a vehicle after running into the street. The victim was taken by personal vehicle to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver got out out of the vehicle to check on the victim when shots were fired in his direction. The driver was not injured in the shooting.

The identity of who fired the shots is unknown. OKC police are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.