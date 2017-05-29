× 13-year-old boy drowns while swimming at Oklahoma lake

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has drowned while enjoying a day with friends on an Oklahoma lake.

On Saturday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the swimming area on the north side of Longmire Lake.

Officials with the Pauls Valley Police Department say that the 13-year-old boy was attending a birthday party with some friends when they decided to swim in the lake.

As they were swimming, witnesses say he began to struggle so he started to turn back toward the shore.

Witnesses attempted to rescue the boy, but were unsuccessful.

Eventually, he slipped under the surface.

Witnesses pulled him to the shore and began CPR until emergency crews arrived on the scene.

Sadly, the boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The victim’s name is not being release at this time.