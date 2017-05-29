3-year-old boy missing in Texas national forest found safe

NEW WAVERLY, Texas – A 3-year-old boy missing 24 hours in the Sam Houston National Forest in southeast Texas has been found safe.

The search for 3-year-old Ezra Parrish began when his family reported that he wandered off from their campsite. They were setting up camp in a remote part of the forest when he disappeared on Saturday.

More than 200 people from numerous agencies had been looking for him in the forest that covers parts of three counties between Huntsville and Conroe.

On Sunday afternoon, Ezra was found in heavy brush about 400 yards from his family’s campsite.

Jimmy Williams, with the New Waverly Fire Department, says the child is alert and smiling.

The boy has been taken to a hospital for examination.