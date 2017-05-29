Beautiful weather and warmer temps expected for Tuesday

OKLAHOMA- Lows Monday will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be warmer in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few storms are possible in northern Oklahoma again, mainly late in the day.

South winds pick up Wednesday, returning moisture/increasing humidity. Isolated pop-up storms are possible statewide Wednesday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is possible with large hail and damaging winds.

Our next storm system moves in from the south Thursday and Friday. Heavy rain is possible and flooding could be a concern heading into the weekend.

Models show showers and storms continuing all the way through next Tuesday!