Candle left burning catches car on fire inside garage in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY--Firefighters were called out overnight after a car caught fire inside a garage.

It happened in the 1400 block of NW 129th and Terrace.

Three people who were home at the time of the blaze got out safely.

Fire officials say a candle was left burning on a plastic shelf inside the garage.

The shelf was against a wall in front of the vehicle.

The candle burned a hole in the shelf and fell onto the car causing it to catch fire.

The car was nearly a total loss. Damage estimates were set at $21,000.