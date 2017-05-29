Cowboys Celebrate NCAA Baseball Bid, Face Missouri State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After winning six straight games, and the Big 12 baseball tournament the Oklahoma State baseball team drew Missouri State in the first round of the NCAA baseball tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday, June 2, at 2 p.m. CT.

The Cowboys, the regional's third seed, are making their fifth straight and 43rd overall NCAA baseball tournament appearance.

This will be the Pokes third trip to Fayetteville for a regional.

OSU has faced every team in the Fayatteville regional this season.

The Cowboys beat Arkansas, the regional's top seed, 8-3 on March 5, just two days later they beat Missouri State 7-3, and went 1-2 against Oral Roberts.