× Crews respond to commercial fire in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews have responded to a commercial fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. Monday at N.E. 3rd and Kate.

Crews on scene said there was heavy fire from a semi trailer outside a nearing structure.

The building is reportedly a commercial cleaners.

Crews said the fire entered the building and they did an aerial attack for part of it.

It has reportedly been put out as of around 4:20 p.m.

There’s no word on injuries, cause or damages at this time.