Gorgeous weather in store for Memorial Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – Get ready for a gorgeous Memorial Day!

The beautiful weather will continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s, mostly sunny skies and light southerly winds.

A few storms are possible late this afternoon through overnight for northern Oklahoma. The best chance is in the panhandle.

Lows tonight will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow will be warmer in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A few storms are possible in northern Oklahoma again, mainly late in the day.

South winds pick up Wednesday, returning moisture/increasing humidity. Isolated pop-up storms are possible statewide Wednesday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is possible with large hail and damaging winds.

Our next storm system moves in from the south Thursday and Friday.

Heavy rain is possible and flooding could be a concern heading into the weekend. Models show showers and storms continuing all the way through next Tuesday!

Stay tuned for updates!