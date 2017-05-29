“I could hear some kids crying,” Mother arrested after allegedly locking children inside trunk while she shopped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Utah - Shoppers at a Utah grocery store were shocked when they saw a woman locking her children in the trunk of her car.

Heidi was loading groceries into her car in the Walmart parking lot when she heard noise coming from a nearby vehicle. She told KSTU that she put her ear against the car and heard children.

"I could hear some kids crying," she said. "I turned to my friend and I'm like, 'There's people in this trunk. There's kids in this trunk!"

Heidi and other bystanders started talking to a little girl inside the trunk, who had been calling for help.

They were able to guide her on opening the trunk with the emergency latch.

"Both kids just came out, they just jumped out at us," Heidi said. "One lady took the 2-year-old, I took the 5-year-old."

Witnesses say the children were scared and sweating from the heat.

While they waited for police, witnesses say the children's mother got back to the car.

"The only explanation she had was, 'My babysitter didn't show up," Heidi said.

Police arrested Tori Castillo on four counts of child abuse with physical injury and one count of theft.