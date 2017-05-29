Investigators: Man crawled onto railroad tracks just before being hit by train

PRYOR, Okla. – Police in Pryor have identified a man who was killed by a train on Sunday morning.

Authorities say 53-year-old Doug Edward Jones was hit by a train as he was walking in the 200 block of Hwy 69 on Sunday morning.

Investigators say they believe Jones crawled onto the tracks just before the train hit him.

Jones was still alive when first responders got to the scene, but he later died from his injuries.

As he was being treated, authorities tell KJRH that Jones made suicidal statements to paramedics.