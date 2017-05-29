Iraq War veteran kicked out of convenience store due to service dog

ROCKFORD, Ill. – A Iraq War veteran says he was stunned when he was kicked out of a convenience store because of his service dog.

“We don’t leave each other’s side much,” Cesar Ordonez said.

Wherever Ordonez goes, his service dog is supposed to go too.

When he decided to grab a snack at Broadway Food Liquor in Rockford, his service dog Angel immediately followed him inside.

“Immediately when I walked in, they’re like, ‘Whoa, whoa, wait a second. You can’t have that dog in here,” Ordonez said.

Ordonez told the employees that Angel is his service dog, but they still demanded him to leave.

“Don’t bring that dog in here no more. If you have to have the dog, go somewhere else,” the employee is heard saying on video.

WREX confronted the store manager about the incident, and the employee said that Ordonez didn’t have a card for his dog and that it was ‘big and scary.’

“Service dogs do not have to be certified to be allowed in stores,” said Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

Madigan says what happened is a violation of the law.