Man jumps from second-story window in Oklahoma City to escape police after driving stolen vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man who has escaped after being caught driving a stolen vehicle.

Police first responded to the suspicious-looking male watching a trailer around 6 p.m. Monday near N.W. 10th and Council.

The man then reportedly ran when he saw them.

Police attempted to make contact with him, but that’s when he jumped out of the second-story window and got away.

It was later discovered the vehicle he had been driving was stolen and he is now reportedly the suspect.

Police recovered the vehicle but have been unable to locate the suspect at this time.

The perimeter has been broken, however the search is ongoing.