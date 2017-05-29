× Oklahoma City firefighters extinguish blaze at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a hectic morning for some residents at an apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., firefighters were called to an apartment complex near S.W. 17th St. and Portland Ave. on a fire.

Once crews arrived on the scene, they began evacuating residents from their units.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze quickly before it spread.

So far, there is no word on what sparked the fire or the extent of the damage.