Oklahoma Highway Patrol seeking information related to deadly Turner Turnpike crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they are seeking information about a woman who reportedly caused a deadly crash this Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday afternoon, OHP troopers say that several dispatch centers in Oklahoma and Lincoln counties received 911 calls reporting a black Cadillac CTS driving erratically on the Turner Turnpike from Oklahoma City toward Tulsa.

Troopers were en route to intercept the erratic driver when they learned the Cadillac struck the rear of a Ford Expedition, which caused the Ford to overturn.

Officials say the driver of the Cadillac, 29-year-old Deneisha Lowrey, was not injured in the crash.

However, the driver of the Ford, 36-year-old Joseph Blazier, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say a woman who was in Blazier’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three young children in Blazier’s car were taken to the hospital with injuries, but they were listed in stable condition.

Troopers suspected Lowrey was impaired, and she was arrested on a complaint of manslaughter.

Now, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for anyone who can provide details about Lowrey’s whereabouts prior to the crash, or witnesses to the black Cadillac driving erratically, to come forward.

You can contact OHP Homicide Investigators by calling 1-866-OHP-TIPS.