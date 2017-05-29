Oklahoma teenager discovers bodies of mother, stepfather after reported murder, suicide

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – Authorities in one Oklahoma community are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found dead in their home.

According to police reports obtained by KJRH, investigators believe that 44-year-old James Delbert Tygart and 42-year-old Janie Marie Tygart got into an argument on Saturday inside their Bartlesville home.

When Janie Tygart attempted to leave the house, authorities allege that James Tygart grabbed a gun and shot her. At that point, he reportedly turned the gun on himself.

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was in the home at the time of the shooting.

After hearing the gunshots, he reportedly found the couple dead and called 911.

“It’s pretty sad, especially for that 15-year-old kid, losing his mom,” said Darrell Mathews, a neighbor.

Investigators say there appears to be a history of domestic violence between the pair.

“I hope that people can realize that domestic violence, it’s serious stuff and if you’re involved in something like that, you should get out,” Mathews said.