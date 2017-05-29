Oklahoma woman in critical condition after jumping off bridge following DUI arrest

CATOOSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman is in critical condition after she attempted to escape custody following her arrest.

Around 12 a.m. on Monday morning, a trooper with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulled over a woman for driving under the influence near 161st East Ave. and I-44.

At that point, authorities say the driver was taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol car.

On the way to the jail, the trooper noticed that the woman was moving around a lot in the backseat.

When he stopped the vehicle to make sure she was properly restrained, officials say the woman got out of the patrol car and jumped off the I-44 bridge at 193rd East Ave.

Troopers say they immediately got to the woman and blocked traffic so she wouldn’t be hit by passing vehicles.

KJRH reports that she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.