Police: Oklahoma resident opened fire on suspects during attempted robbery

DUNCAN, Okla. – Authorities say a man is dead following a shooting in one Oklahoma town.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 1800 block of West Willow in Duncan after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area.

While responding to that complaint, officers learned that a man was found dead in a car at a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators told KSWO that they believe the man was one of four people who attempted to rob a victim at a home on W. Willow. During the attempted robbery, the resident fired several rounds at the thieves.

Police say the three other robbery suspects are in custody, and they are also questioning the resident who opened fire on the suspects.