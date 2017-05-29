× Police: Three people taken into custody after attempting to break into pawn shop

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating an attempted break-in of a pawn shop in northwest Oklahoma City.

Authorities say four men attempted to break into the pawn shop near Pennsylvania Ave. and Hefner Rd. early Monday morning.

The alarm company notified police about the attempted break-in, and officers quickly arrived on the scene.

All four of the alleged suspects ran off, but three of them have since been caught.

Officers set up a perimeter as they continued searching for the fourth suspect.

So far, the identities of the alleged suspects have not been released.