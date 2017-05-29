“She just kept going,” Couple ran man over after he tried to get them to stop fighting

VISALIA, Calif. – Authorities in California are searching for two people who allegedly ran over a man in front of his young daughter.

Witnesses told KFSN that 35-year-old Eric Fisher was doing yard work when he spotted two people arguing across the street. At that point, investigators say Fisher asked the pair to leave because he didn’t want them fighting in front of children who were out playing.

Authorities say the couple got into a car and ran Fisher into a fence, dragging him for about a block.

Fisher’s 8-year-old daughter witnessed the crash, and ran to get her mother.

“She runs in saying, ‘Daddy is hurt,” Alice Fisher, Eric’s wife, said. “When I come out, my husband is underneath the tires, and I’m pleading and yelling at her, ‘Please, stop.’ But she just kept going.”

Fisher was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

“He didn’t deserve to die this way. No one deserves this. He was a good guy, all he ever wanted was to just help somebody,” said Juan Aleman.