Sooners Selected to NCAA Tournament

For the first time since 2013 the Oklahoma Sooners are headed to the NCAA Tournament. It's the first time in the Pete Hughes era that Oklahoma has been selected to the field of 64.

It's also the first NCAA tourney for senior first baseman Austin O'Brien.

Oklahoma was selected to the Louisville Regional with the host Cardinals, Radford and Xavier. The Sooners open up with Xavier (32-25) after the Musketeers won the Big East conference tournament to get into the NCAA's.

The Sooners come into the postseason riding a four game losing streak. OU was two and out in the Big 12 Tournament. Pete Hughes gave his Sooners two days off to get away from baseball and recharge.

This the 37th time in program history the 2nd seed Sooners have made it to the NCAA Tournament.

First pitch against the 3rd seed Xavier comes on Friday, in Louisville, at 1pm.