Tiger Woods arrested for driving under the influence in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. – A professional golfer is in trouble with the law after he was allegedly arrested for driving under the influence.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Tiger Woods was booked into jail on one count of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol at 7:18 a.m. on Monday.

He was released on his own recognizance.

According to ESPN, Woods ended his season in February after missing most of the 2016 season.

After back surgery in April, he said he had no plans on retiring.

“I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again,” Woods said.