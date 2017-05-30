× Admission prices increasing at Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY – The next time you visit the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens, you may be paying a little more for admission.

On Tuesday, the city council heard about the plan to increase the admission fees at the zoo.

Officials say the increase will allow the zoo to pay for new programs to help with visitor experiences and better maintenance of facilities. It also will help pay for the evolving standards of animal care.

Zoo officials say admission prices have only increased $2 in the last 20 years, while operating costs have increased by more than $8.7 million.

Right now, the Oklahoma City Zoo has the lowest admission pricing and family membership rates of all comparable institutions across the country.

At the same time, officials say that 30 percent of all those who visit the zoo either go for free or a discounted rate.

The city council approved the increase, which will go into effect later this year.

Admission prices will increase by $3 for all categories, which would mean the adult admission rate will jump from $8 to $11.

The child and senior rate will increase from $5 to $8.

The Zoo friends membership would also be subjected to a price increase.

A junior membership will increase to $35, while the family membership will go to $90.

The price increase will go into effect on July 1.