Beloved Oklahoma EMS dog dies after being hit by truck that ‘swerved toward him’

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. – A group of Oklahoma first responders are mourning following the death of a beloved member of the family.

About eight years ago, a puppy was dumped at the Bryan County EMS and was taken in by first responders.

Since then, Gooch has become a loyal companion to the team of paramedics.

“He takes care of us, comes in and he will kind of give you a hug after a tough call,” Nate Toews, a Bryan County paramedic, told KXII.

When paramedics are called out, Gooch would always follow the ambulance out of the gate and wait from them to come back.

Earlier this month, paramedics say he was outside of the gate when he was hit by a truck.

“The car slowed down and then he gassed the truck and kind of swerved toward him and hit him and then drove off at a high rate of speed,” said Bryan County EMS Deputy Director Brian Norton.

Immediately, the paramedics rushed to his aid and took him to a veterinarian.

“He takes care of us as a family. Hopefully, we are able to contribute back to him what he’s given to us,” Toews said earlier this month.

Despite their best care, Gooch was not able to walk after the accident and was in a lot of pain.

Sadly, the paramedics were forced to put him to sleep on Sunday.

At this point, they still do not know the identity of the driver who hit Gooch.