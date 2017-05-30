Cops drive drunk man home, take selfie with him so he knows how he got there

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TASMANIA, Australia - Australian police drove a drunk man home, helped him to bed and took a selfie with him so he "could remember how he got home."

The Tasmania Police Department took to Facebook on Sunday to describe the hilarious and unusual encounter.

"Police were contacted by a taxi company for assistance in getting the man home," the post read. "When police arrived, they found out his address, took the man home and waited for a friend to arrive to look after him."

Figuring there was a chance he would not remember how he got home, officers decided to take a selfie with him.

The next day, the man posted the image to Facebook.

“So was just looking through my phone and turns out these good ***** took some banger selfies after they took my drunk a** home,” the post read.

Typically, police don't drive drunk people home, but Tasmania Police Sgt. Craig Fox said an exception was made.

“Police are always looking for a place of safety for anyone who is affected by alcohol," he said.

The post has more than 9,600 likes, 920 shares and 650 comments.