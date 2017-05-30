Fallen Oklahoma soldier honored by President Trump during ceremony

TULSA, Okla. – A fallen Oklahoma solider was honored in Washington for sacrificing his life to protect his country.

Specialist Chris Horton was killed by small arms fire while serving in Afghanistan in September of 2011.

“In 2008, Chris enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard,” President Trump said during a ceremony in Washington. “He trained as a sniper, becoming known as one of the best shots anywhere at any time.”

According to KJRH, Horton was awarded the purple heart and bronze star for his courage.

“Chris sacrificed his life to protect his fellow soldiers and to protect all Americans.” Trump said.