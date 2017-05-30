Family suing Oklahoma jail following mentally ill man’s alleged rape

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is suing the Tulsa County Jail after they say their loved one was raped by a registered sex offender while in custody.

Family members say the victim was jailed for a misdemeanor offense, adding that it was his first time in jail.

They say they called the jail to tell them that their family member was mentally ill and should not be placed with the general population.

According to the lawsuit, they say the victim was placed in the same cell as a registered sex offender. Later, they claim they learned that their loved one was raped.

Jail officials tell FOX 23 that they cannot comment on pending litigation.