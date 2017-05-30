× I-235 to close at I-44 interchange later this week for construction project

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along one busy Oklahoma City highway will likely want to plan ahead for an upcoming construction project.

Officials say I-235 will be closed to all traffic at the I-44 interchange for about five days beginning this week.

The closure is part of the widening project along I-235, between 36th and 50th St., so crews can remove the remaining bridge spans and piers.

Experts say the area will close at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 2 and reopen at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation want the 100,000 motorists who use this corridor to plan ahead and find an alternate route.