“I don’t want to be a shelter kid anymore,” Teens feels a stigma being under DHS custody

OKLAHOMA CITY - Morgaine is a beautiful, young lady with a big heart.

She doesn't shy away from how she feels about being under DHS custody, a situation she's been in for several years.

Morgaine just had her 15th birthday April 12 and celebrated at the group home where she currently lives.

She's a fan of Batman and decided to have that as the theme of her party.

Morgaine is also very thoughtful and caring, especially for the most vulnerable.

She said she would like be a baby doctor when when she grows up.

"I love babies,” Morgaine said.

She's been living at a group home for eight months now but is staying focused on school.

"I want to make sure I go to college. I want to make sure I go to high school, too," Morgaine said.

And, she knows she can do it.

"I'm a hard worker,” she said.

Morgaine was 11 when she first went into DHS custody.

"It kind of makes me feel like I shouldn't be here,” Morgaine said.

She said not having a family makes her feel like she doesn't belong, especially at school where she said the other kids call her names.

"I want a family. I don't want to be a shelter kid anymore or a group home kid, so I want to have a family," she said.

Morgaine longs for what she feels is a normal life and a place to call home.

"I'll be able to be called a regular person," Morgaine said.

Click here for more information on adopting a child or call 405-767-2955.

'A Place to Call Home' is sponsored by NBC Oklahoma.