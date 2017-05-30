× Man arrested after allegedly holding knife close to clerk’s throat during robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a knife at a clerk during a robbery earlier this month.

On May 25, officers were called to a store in the 500 block of W. Main St. following an armed robbery.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim says that she was working at the gift shop when a man, later identified as 54-year-old Erick Booth, walked in and began looking at bracelets.

After picking out a bracelet that costs 81 cents, the victim says Booth handed her $1.10, which she thought was odd.

When she opened the cash register to give him his change, the victim says Booth lunged over the counter and began reaching into the register.

The victim says she tried to push him back, but Booth pulled out a silver knife and held it close to the victim’s neck.

“At this point, the victim feared for her life and ultimately thought [Booth] was going to ‘slit her throat,” the arrest affidavit states.

Booth was able to grab money from the register and run from the store, but was quickly caught by officers.

Booth was taken into custody on complaints of armed robbery after a felony conviction and drug paraphernalia.