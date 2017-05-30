Mayhem in May: Mother and child forced to to get out of monster tornado’s path

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla -- The moments after an EF-5 monster tornado unleashed mayhem on Moore, Oklahoma were nothing short of mind-boggling.

May 20, 2013 will forever be furrowed in our collective memories.

Much of our attention that day centered around Plaza Towers Elementary as an infantry of unsung heroes combed the debris for children.

"We pulled about 30 out already. I got my kid out of here about 10 minutes before the tornado hit," said Pat Smith, a volunteer.

However, there were so many other, untold stories from four springs ago. One in particular is the haunting tale of Misty Satterlee.

Misty was climbing out of her storm shelter just as we were trudging through the remnants of her neighborhood.

"My neighbors were pounding on the door and we couldn't open the door because the tornado was right there. I couldn't get it open," she told NewsChannel 4.

The pounding stopped. The tornado finally lifted and the search began.

Four long years, we wondered about what happened to the other family, pleading outside Misty Satterlee's storm shelter.

Tuesday at 10 p.m. on KFOR, Lance West shares the story of a mother and child, forced to outrun a mile-wide tornado.

And a heartwarming reunion, several years in the making.