Mother, daughter in critical condition after being hit by drunk driver

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after he allegedly hit a woman and her daughter who were taking a family photo near a park.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say 22-year-old Austin Shanks was speeding down a hill and lost control of his truck near Chandler Park.

When he lost control, his truck swerved and hit 29-year-old Kelli Peyatt and her 9-year-old daughter, Kandice O’Bryant.

Investigators told KJRH that the mother and daughter were attempting to take a family photo near the Chandler Park sign.

Paramedics rushed Peyatt and O’Bryant to the hospital in critical condition. Shanks was not injured in the crash.

Authorities say Shanks had been drinking, and officers arrested him for driving under the influence.

He was taken into custody on complaints of causing a collision resulting in great bodily injury to another while driving under the influence, transport open container, drive left of center, reckless driving and aggravated DUI.