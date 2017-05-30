Officers: 14-year-old girl raped at house party; pictures shared on Snapchat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLYDE HILL, Wash. - It is a disturbing case involving a sexual assault of an eighth grade girl.

Police were called to break up a house party of "approximately 150 to 200" juveniles on April 1 at a home on Yarrow Point.

Court documents state that a "majority" of the teenagers were intoxicated at the party.

A couple of days later, officers learned that a 14-year-old girl had been allegedly raped at the party in a bathroom.

According to an affidavit obtained by Q13 FOX, the victim told police that she drank whiskey and vodka at that party and soon found out that she was the youngest person there.

The victim told investigators she became heavily intoxicated and fell asleep in a bedroom. The next morning, she says she awoke to pain in her stomach and found blood on her shoes.

A day later, the teenage boy who threw the party called her and told the victim that she had been raped by two 16-year-old boys at the party. The host said that the boys took pictures of her during the alleged assault and were sharing them with other people on social media.

The host also contacted the victim's father, saying that he found blood in the bathroom of his home and had seen pictures of the victim "naked and bloody."

Authorities learned the alleged suspects are students at Bellevue High School.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.