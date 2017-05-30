Oklahoma City man becomes firefighter at station with same engine number he wore on toy helmet 40 years ago

OKLAHOMA CITY – Most young kids dream of what they’ll be someday when they grow up. Not only did one boy dress up in a firefighter costume for over a year but, 40 years later, he is also actually now a major – and at a station with the same engine number he wore on his toy helmet at the age of 2.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department tweeted a before-and-after photo of Ryan Tyson back then and today – wearing helmets with number “51” on them.

“That kid had some serious foresight!” the fire department said on Twitter.

Major Ryan Tyson then and now. Notice the number on the helmets! That kid had some serious foresight! pic.twitter.com/Pn57OavXvN — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 27, 2017

Tyson’s mom told NewsChannel 4, when he got up every morning at 2 years old, he put on boots, a mask and the helmet, even riding around in a metal fire truck.

“His dream came true,” she said. “Of course, I’m the mother who is proud of her son’s accomplishments.”

Last Tuesday, however, the OKCFD presented their budgets to the city council for next year and said it plans to take Engine 51 at Fire Station 1 downtown out of service on July 1.

Fifteen firefighters who work off the rig will be moved but, fortunately, not laid off.

The department has applied for a grant, though, which could save the fate of Tyson’s Engine 51.

35.467560 -97.516428