Oklahoma City Police Department offering gun locks free of charge

OKLAHOMA CITY - A gun lock is a simple tool to use that is designed to stop anyone from pulling the trigger on gun, especially a child.

“Our officers try to keep them with them; they're available at any police station,” said Captain Paco Balderrama.

The Oklahoma City Police Department is collaborating with several other local and national sponsors in effort to prevent deaths.

Just last weekend, a gun ended up in the hands of a toddler.

“We had a very unfortunate incident just this weekend where a two-year-old child found a gun and accidentally shot himself in the head,” said Balderrama.

The child is making a full recovery. However, the department tells us this is the reason why officers are partnering with Project Child Safe.

“It was an extremely scary situation for all involved and very unavoidable. If you can have a gun lock on your gun at home, it's a great idea,” Balderrama said.

Project Child Safe has partnered with 15,000 law enforcement agencies in communities across the country to distribute more than 37 million firearm safety kits to gun owners all over the country.

The program shows over the last two decades, the number of unintentional fatalities has dropped by 57 percent.

But other partners want to see that number get to zero.

“The problem is even one is too many,” said Miles Hall with Hall N' Hall Consulting.

And sponsors believe the best way is to hand the gun locks to people free of charge.

“Obviously, the purpose is to keep children safe,” Hall said.

A federal grant supplied the Oklahoma Police Department with 10,000 gun locks.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff Department also has gun locks you can pick up there.

