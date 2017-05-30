Oklahoma City police search for man after attempted robbery, stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a suspect following a late-night stabbing.

It happened around midnight Tuesday in the parking lot of a convenience store near S.E. 44th and Shields.

"Police responded to a call of a man lying in the middle of the street,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

According to police, the man was telling people he had been stabbed and asking for them to call for help.

"When officers arrived, they did indeed find the man lying in the middle of the road at 44th street. He had been stabbed,” Knight said.

The victim told officers he was in the store’s parking lot when he was approached by a man he didn’t know who demanded he hand over a necklace around his neck. That’s when things took a scary turn.

"When he refused, the man stabbed him and then fled,” Knight said.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim, 26-year-old Cody Parks, still had his necklace on.

"We do not have any definitive suspect information at this time,” Knight said.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police are trying to gather suspect information.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.