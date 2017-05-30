× Overturned semi-truck blocking portion I-35 Service Rd. in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers along service road encountered a strange roadblock on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an overturned semi-truck near the I-35 Service Rd. and Travelers Pl.

When crews arrived on scene, they learned that no one was injured but there was quite a mess left on the roadway.

Firefighters say canned goods were scattered across the roadway.

Bob Moore Chopper 4 was over the scene as the semi-truck blocked traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.