Police: Driver abandons vehicle after crashing into tree

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City say a driver abandoned a vehicle after hitting a tree.

Early Tuesday morning, officers were called to an accident near N.E. 50th St. and Lincoln Blvd. when a vehicle crashed into a tree.

When police arrived, they realized the vehicle was on fire and the driver was nowhere to be found.

At this point, it is not clear why the driver took off or if anyone was injured in the crash.