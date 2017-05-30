× Police investigating after man found stabbed in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating what led up to an Oklahoma City man being stabbed overnight.

Police say they responded to a call near S.W. 44th and Shields Blvd. around midnight after someone reported seeing a man lying in the road.

Officers discovered the man and realized that he had been stabbed.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his condition was not known.

At this point, officers are trying to determine a motive or develop any information on a suspect.

If you have information on the case, call the Oklahoma City Police Department.