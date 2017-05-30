Police investigating after man found stabbed in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating what led up to an Oklahoma City man being stabbed overnight.
Police say they responded to a call near S.W. 44th and Shields Blvd. around midnight after someone reported seeing a man lying in the road.
Officers discovered the man and realized that he had been stabbed.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his condition was not known.
At this point, officers are trying to determine a motive or develop any information on a suspect.
If you have information on the case, call the Oklahoma City Police Department.
35.467560 -97.516428