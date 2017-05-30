Police searching for alleged thieves who used sledge hammer to break into safe

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials in Oklahoma City are searching for a trio of suspects who allegedly used pry bars and a sledge hammer to steal money from a safe.

On May 23, officers were called to the 2700 block of S.W. 29th St. regarding a burglary of a business.

Employees arrived at the Order Express Check Cashing to find the front door of the store pried open.

While no one was there at the time of the break-in, investigators say the crime was captured on the store’s surveillance system.

Officials say two individuals with pry bars were able to pry open the front door and get inside the business.

Once inside, cameras allegedly captured the suspects using a sledge hammer to crack open the safe.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.