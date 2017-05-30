Police: Thieves steal bald eagle statue from Oklahoma veteran on Memorial Day weekend

CATOOSA, Okla.- An Oklahoma veteran says he was shocked that thieves targeted a statue in his front yard on Memorial Day weekend.

“I was just shaking uncontrollably. I couldn’t believe that somebody would steal a bald eagle with an American flag on Memorial Day weekend in broad daylight,” Kelly Berry told FOX 23.

On Sunday morning, Berry learned that two men drove up to his home and stole the statue.

Berry’s surveillance system captured two men in a white Toyota Camry pull up to the statue and rip it from the foundation.

He says he immediately put pictures of the suspects on social media in hopes that someone would recognize them.

Catoosa police say it didn’t take long for someone to call in with a tip on where to find the statue and the alleged thieves.

One person has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a second suspect.