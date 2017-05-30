× Silver alert issued for Oklahoma man who walked away from nursing home

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since Monday night.

The Tulsa Police Department issued a silver alert for 72-year-old Eugene Richard Leflore.

Officials say he was last seen in the 6200 block of E. 36th St. in Tulsa around 8:30 p.m. on Monday evening.

Authorities say they are concerned about Leflore because he suffers from dementia and walked away from his nursing home.

Leflore was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Officials say he goes by Richard and walks with a cane.

If you have seen him, call 911.