× Sooners Advance to NCAA Men’s Golf Final, Cowboys Ousted

Oklahoma’s men’s golf team advanced to the final of the match play portion and will play for the NCAA championship on Wednesday in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

The Sooners beat Big 12 rival Baylor 3-2 in the quarterfinals, then beat Illinois 3.5 to 1.5 in the semifinals.

Blaine Hale, Max McGreevy and Rylee Reinertson all won their semifinal matches, while Grant Hirschmann squared his match to advance the Sooners to the final.

OU started slowly in the quarterfinals, then rallied on the back nine, with Reinertson, Hirschmann, and Brad Dalke winning their matches, Dalke on an extra hole.

Oklahoma will play Oregon, last year’s national champion, in the final of match play.

Oklahoma State was eliminated in the quarterfinals, losing to reigning national champion Oregon 3-2.

Viktor Hovland and Zachary Olsen of OSU both won their matches.

The Sooners will be seeking their second national team title in men’s golf.

OU won in 1989 at Oak Tree Country Club in Edmond.