“Thank God my kids were around,” Kids’ quick actions helped save dad’s life during kitchen emergency

EDMOND, Okla. -- It was supposed to be a quick and easy dinner for the Whalen family.

However, seconds into dinner preps, a medical emergency unfolded.

"I was working right here and it slipped," Robert Whalen said.

Trying to pry apart some frozen biscuits, Whalen drove a steak knife right through two of his fingers.

Whalen collapsed on the kitchen floor and blacked out.

"I didn't know what to do and then remembered 911," said Madison, Whalen's 12-year-old daughter.

As Madison called 911, her younger bother, Trey, stayed with their dad and put pressure on the critical wound to stop the bleeding.

"Thank God my kids were around," Whalen said.

EMSA medics said Robert was lucky he didn't lose too much blood.

Whalen didn't suffer any permanent damage. His children were recently honored with EMSA's "Everyday Heroes" award for reacting perfectly when seconds counted.