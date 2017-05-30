× U.S. Geological Survey records 3.8 magnitude earthquake in northern Oklahoma

COVINGTON, Okla. – A few residents in northern Oklahoma may have felt a little bit of rattling on Tuesday morning.

Around 8:57 a.m. on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 3.8 magnitude earthquake centered about five miles east of Covington.

Officials say that Oklahoma experienced 623 earthquakes that recorded a magnitude higher than 3.0 in 2016.

Earthquakes that are of a lower magnitude are rarely felt by humans.